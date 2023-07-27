Ashes, 5th Test: Australia in command as Mitchell Starc triggers England's collapse with four-for on day one

With Ashes already retained, Australia showed no sign of letting the chance of winning the urn in England for the first time since 2001 go away. The fifth Test at the Oval in London is Australia’s final stop on this long English tour, and they began on a good note. With an eye on a 3-1 series win, Australia retained their top bowlers, with Starc coming good on day one with a four-wicket haul.

After electing to bowl first, Australian bowlers were found wanting in the first 10 overs, with England batters starting on a brilliant note. With something to lose and all to play for, English batters showed no signs of slowing down before Mitchell Marsh removed left-handed Duckett caught on leg-side for 41 off 41 balls. Four runs later, Zak Crawley got out, while Joe Root followed on five.

Moeen Ali and England’s prospect Harry Brook put the side back on track, with both having a crack at the bowlers at will. Moeen, in his 34-run knock, smashed two sixes, while Brook, who looked like getting his maiden Ashes hundred, scored 85.

A 111-run stand was brought down by Todd Murphy, who, on his return game, bowled Ali. Starc then came back and removed two star-batters in captain Ben Stokes and Brook, with Hazlewood removing Jonny Bairstow on four.

Chris Woakes and Mark Wood showed some resistance with 36 and 28, respectively, but two more wickets to Starc and one to off-spinner Murphy ended England’s innings on 283 in under 55 overs.

Australia’s ageing pair of David Warner and Usman Khawaja began cautiously, with one aim in mind – not allowing England take advantage with a fall of wicket on day one. Though the veterans James Anderson and Stuart Broad had their moments with the new ball, the batting duo stood their ground for the longest time possible.

However, like how every good thing comes to an end, Woakes dismissed Warner caught in slips just at the fag end of the day on 24.

Marnus Labuschagne played 23 balls and scored just two runs while Khawaja remained unbeaten on 26.