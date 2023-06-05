Ashes 2023: Who should replace injured Jack Leach in squad? Liam Dawson or Rehan Ahmad? Atherton shares views

The injury to Jack Leach is a big blow for England, which was to host Australia this summer for the Ashes. With Leach being the only spinner in the 16-man squad announced for the first two Tests, the board must announce his replacement soon. Former England captain Michael Atherton shared his views on the same – raising questions over who fits best. Is it left-arm orthodox Liam Dawson or youngster Rehan Ahmed? He even went out of the box and suggested all-rounder Will Jacks as Leach’s replacement.

Following a ten-wicket win over Ireland in the one-off Test at the Lord’s, Leach, who picked up four wickets, developed "lower back symptoms" during the game and was ruled out of the five-match series that starts with a first Test in Edgbaston on June 16th.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Atherton said this untimely injury to Leach is a setback for both parties, as he was an integral part of Ben Stokes-Brendon McCullum’s plans moving forward. The former opener added, "It's a desperate blow for him [Leach]. He's had a fair bit to contend with over his international career with sepsis, Crohn's and various illnesses and injuries.

"In the last 12 months, he'd really established himself as a central part of Ben Stokes' team. He's been ever-present, Stokes clearly believes in him. He's been flourishing as a spinner under Stokes,” Atherton said. Dawson or Rehan, who replaces Leach? Naming replacements are never easy, more so when you don’t have the exact quality in the backups. The ECB finds itself in the same position while naming a like-to-like replacement for Leach. Atherton suggests the left-arm orthodox Liam Dawson looks perfect to fill his shoes, as he had a great run in the County Championship for Hampshire.

"If you want an absolute like-for-like replacement then Liam Dawson is a steady, experienced left-arm spinner. He knows exactly what he's doing,” Atherton said. "He's been in pretty good form at the start of the season for Hampshire. He bats as well."

Citing examples of the inexperienced duo at this stage – Will Jacks and Rehan Ahmed – Atherton feels picking them up could be a safe bet given their little international credentials on Asian soil in the past.

While Wills has played two Tests picking six wickets, Rehan, in his lone Test in Karachi last year, returned with seven wickets in the match.

"England's second and third spinners in Pakistan were Rehan Ahmed and Will Jacks, who both did very well when they played. Jacks took six wickets on debut in Rawalpindi and Ahmed got seven in Karachi. They would be the next cabs off the rank.

"I don't think they'll be worried about throwing Ahmed or Jacks back in but it's not as simple a decision as that. Bowling leg spin in Karachi is very different to the start of an Ashes series in England,” the ex-captain said.

"If they want a really reliable spinner to allow the quicks to operate at the other end then it may not be that they want a young leg spinner who has not bowled that much,” he concluded. Here’s England’s 16-man squad for the first two Tests – Ben Stokes (captain), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood