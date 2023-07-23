Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad says rain deciding Manchester Test would be 'unjust'

England fast bowler Stuart Broad thinks it would be unjust if weather decided the outcome of fourth Ashes Test in Manchester. There's rain prediction for the final day of the Old Trafford Test, just like the fourth day which saw only 30 overs being bowled.

“Sitting in the changing room watching the rain fall yesterday, there was definitely a feeling it would be unjust if weather had a decisive say,” Broad wrote for the Daily Mail.

If the fourth Test ends in a draw owing to weather, England would not be winning the series but will have the chance to draw the series at 2-2 at best. As of now, Australia are 61 runs behind England and but the hosts need only six wickets to have a shot at winning. Broad also wrote that he'd love to go in the final Test at the Oval 2-2.

“If we can get to 2-2 it would set up the series just as I’d hoped it would. I said I would love to go to the Oval at 2-2, and I genuinely meant it,” he said.

While taking six wickets could take a bit of time even if the play happens on day 5, the English fast bowler, however, thinks that the momentum has never the home team. Notably, England are 1-2 down in the series with defeats in the first two Tests.

“I have never felt the momentum has left us in this series because ultimately we played a brilliant game at Edgbaston, although Australia came out on top,” he said.

“In our own minds, we felt we played all the cricket — we declared on day one, bowled them out and tried to set up a game to get a result. Yes, Australia got the first two results with victory at Lord’s too, but it didn’t feel like the impetus was with them, and Ben Stokes’s innings of 155 in the second Test galvanised us.

“Getting within 43 runs created a do-or-die scenario and from then on we knew we had to get things exactly right. At Headingley, we were great and the first few days here we were brilliant,” wrote Broad.

