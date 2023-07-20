Ashes 2023: Ricky Ponting raises concerns for Australia in key department, says ‘I was surprised...’

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has raised concern on Australia opting not to include a spinner in side for the crunch clash in the ongoing fourth Ashes Test. Led by Pat Cummins, the Aussies took a gutsy decision of not playing a recognised spinner in the Playing XI for the first time since January 2012. According to Ponting, he was surprised as well as worried for the side as they could miss the services of Todd Murphy (dropped) and Nathan Lyon (injured).

Ponting worried for Australia?

“I was surprised they didn’t go in with (a spinner) as if you haven’t got one, you can be found out very easily,” said Ponting while commentating on Sky Sports.

Owing to the conditions, the Australian team management decided not to play a recognised spinner as they made two changes to the side. Josh Hazlewood came in for Scott Boland while Todd Murphy was dropped in favour of Cameron Green in the side. Australia broke their 11-year streak by not playing a spinner in the Manchester Test while they try to seal yet another Ashes.

“For Australia, they have to play this Test match with the intention to win and not just draw, and that’s how I think they have picked their eleven, giving them the best chance to win. Don’t get defensive or else you’re playing right into England’s hands,” the 48-year-old Ponting said.

Australia had a mixed start on Day 1 that saw them lose Usman Khawaja early while they built on with middle-order batters later in the day. However, no big partnership was built that could have seen the Aussies score in excess of 300 on Day 1. Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green put up the highest stand in the innings having scored 65 runs together for the sixth wicket.

Who will dominate Day 2?

England will now look to wrap the Australia tail on Day 2 while they look to come out to bat in overcast conditions. Chris Woakes scalped four wickets and was the pick of the bowlers while Stuart Broad also bagged two wickets. Broad also registered his 600th Test wicket, becoming the second fastest to reach the accolade after compatriot James Anderson.

