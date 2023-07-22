Ashes 2023: Rain derails England's winning hopes in Manchester Test; Labuschagne's ton adds insult to injury

England’s hopes of keeping the Ashes 2023 alive took heavy dents on Saturday, July 22 as rain played spoilsport on the fourth day of the ongoing Manchester Test. England needing to win the Test match will now wait for the final day to see whether they take the Ashes to the decider at the Oval. On the horizon, Marnus Labuschagne added insult to injury with a ton that has seen Aussies reduce the deposit in the second innings.

Rain plays spoilsport

The rain gods did not show kindness to the hosts as there was no play in the first session due to heavy showers at Old Trafford. The day only got ruined as both Australia batters Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh did not allow England bowlers any width. With rain pouring heavily, only 30 overs were bowled on Day 4 and derailed England’s chances of winning the Manchester contest.

Labuschagne runs riot

While the English fans did not have the best outings, the day only got worse when play resumed as both Marsh and Labuschagne were seen in excellent nick. Having started the second session while trailing by 162, the pair put together a fifth-wicket stand of 103 runs before Labuschagne was dismissed. The baggy-green batter amassed his first ton on English soil, 11th in Test cricket to reduce Australia's deposit.

Soon after Labuschagne’s departure, the rain goods were not kind again as the play was halted. Stumps were called on Day 4 after there were no encouraging signs of play with Australia adding 101 runs in 30 overs while losing the precious wicket of Labuschagne.

English hopes hang in balance

As things stand, the English hopes now hang in the balance of just not winning the Manchester Test but also the Ashes. England will need to win the Manchester Test that will see them level the five-match series 2-2 with decider at Oval later in the month. On the contrary, a draw for Australia will see them retain the Ashes as even an England win in the Oval will only see the series finish at 2-2. As Australia are defending champions of the historic rivalry, they will retain the crown.

This will also mean, England’s eight-year drought of not winning the Ashes will continue. However, England fans will now hope for positive news on Day 5 in Manchester.

