Ashes 2023: Pat Cummins BLASTS England after Lord's drama, dismisses talks surrounding 'Spirit of Cricket'

Pat Cummins has blasted the England Cricket team on the eve of the third Ashes Test match as the convoy of teams now moves to Headingley in what will be a decisive contest for both sides. Controversy surrounded the second Test at Lord’s after English wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow was dismissed in a correct but controversial manner that sparked the debate of ‘Spirit of Cricket’. Cummins has now taken a dig at England as his team now sits a draw away from retaining the Ashes yet again.

"I don't think a conversation about the spirit of cricket even comes into a dismissal like that. It was plain and simple a stumping," the Australian captain Cummins said. What happened on Day 5 of the Lord’s Test? On the last ball of the 52nd over, Bairstow facing Cameron Green ended with leaving his crease having thought the dot ball has been called dead, while it was not. The moment was seized by Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey as he threw the ball on the stumps which resulted in Bairstow’s unlikely dismissal, while he was out of the crease. The on-field umpires, Ahsan Raza and Chris Gaffaney went upstairs to the third umpire Marais Erasmus to check whether the ball is dead or not and confirmed Baistrow’s decision leaving England fans and the team in disbelief as they thought the dismissal was against the spirit of the game.

England would later pump a reaction in the form of skipper Ben Stokes’ aggressive approach that saw him score 155. However, his dismissal in the 73rd over proved to be the final straw for the hosts as they would later lose by 43 runs which has resulted them in trailing the Ashes 0-2 on home turf.

"For what I think is a pretty common non-event, it does seem like everyone has a pretty strong opinion about it. I don't think there's any discussion; it's out. If the shoe was on the other foot, I wouldn't be looking at the opposition, I'd probably be thinking [about] our own batter, and would be thinking it's pretty silly."

Australia to retain Ashes at Headingley? Both England and Australia will take the field in the Third Ashes Test which starts on Thursday, July 6 at Headingley in Leeds. Currently, the hosts are tailing 0-2 and will need an improbable comeback to stay in the hunt for their first Ashes glory in eight years. A draw in Leeds will see Australia retain the Ashes as England would only manage to level the series at 2-2 even in case they win the remaining two Tests. A win for England though will make matters interesting with the fourth and fifth Ashes Tests taking place at Old Trafford and the Oval respectively later this month.

