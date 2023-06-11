Ashes 2023: 'He's an addict...:' Stuart Broad praises James Anderson for being competitive

England and Australia are soon to face off each other in much awaited five-Test Ashes and the build up to the iconic bilateral series has already started. England, after appointing Ben Stokes as captain and Brendon McCullum as coach, have reinvented themselves in red-ball cricket and would be eager to prove the worth of Bazball against the Kangaroos.

England pacer Stuart Broad, meanwhile, has praised his fellow pacer James Anderson to defying age and getting better each day. Broad called Anderson's competitiveness his 'number one strength' on 10-series podcast series Legends of Ashes.

"He's probably the most competitive person I've seen bar Jos Buttler in any sport that he plays. But he's very driven. He's an addict to cricket, to be honest. He's an addict to training, an addict to getting better, improving all the time.

"That's showing now, he's 40 and he's probably bowling better now than he was four years ago. It's an incredible testament to himself and the game," said Broad about Anderson, who has 685 Test wickets to his name.

Speaking on how Bazball has helped him, Broad said that appointment of McCullum and Stokes has definitely helped Anderson. The pacer also spoke about his partnership with Anderson and said that communication is the key between them.

"He's probably grown as much in the past year as anyone, with Baz and Stokesy taking over," Broad added. "How I view our partnership is our job is to figure out conditions in those first 10 overs with the new ball quicker than the opposition batters."

"That's when we make breakthroughs and that comes through communication. It's just a constant, like, information stream that comes our way and there's no doubt that that's taken our partnership to the next level," added Broad.