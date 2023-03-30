Ashes 2023: England pacer Ollie Robinson backs team's chances in summer, says 'there's definitely a desire'

England pacer Ollie Robinson is all set to play the role of a pantomime villain for Australia as he gets ready for a big English summer. Rejuvenated under the leadership of Ben Stokes and guided by the excellent Brendon McCullum, England are expected to give Australia a run for its money. The Aussies will travel to England in the upcoming summer for the five-match Ashes series, knowing they could enter a fairy-tail affair as World Test Championship winners.

Robinson, who scalped 11 wickets in the unforgettable Ashes of 2021-22, is now ready to make his mark while keeping away from injuries. Stuart Broad was the only England bowler to have scalped more wickets in the Ashes with 13 when Joe Root’s men were dismantled 4-0. However, Robinson feels they are hungry and ready to give the Aussies a tough fight this time around.

Robinson ready for Ashes

"The way we're playing cricket, we feel like we can really stick one on them and win the series comfortably," Robinson said with a smile.

"There's definitely a desire there still, a hunger to put it right. I felt when I got back from that trip I didn't leave it all out there and I'd let myself down and the side down a little bit,” Robinson said while looking back at the Ashes memories from 2021-22.

“So it's definitely something I want to put right and there's a few fellas in that position as well. So there's a lot of hungry boys this summer to beat the Aussies again,” the England pacer added.

Robinson further added on the team’s performance in the last 12 months having dominated the likes of New Zealand, India, Pakistan and South Africa. England are strong favourites to win the Ashes in their own backyard having not lost a series since Stokes and McCullum have taken over the reins.

"I think the cricket we're playing at the moment makes it such an exciting time to play them. We've been dominating teams in all conditions for 12 months now. In England we dominated, in Pakistan we dominated and in New Zealand, we played most of the cricket for nine days and lost on the last day because we probably weren't quite there. But I think the way we're playing cricket, we feel like we can really stick one on them and win the series comfortably, Robinson added.

The latest edition of the Ashes will start on June 16 and will follow immediately after the World Test Championship final against India. The first contest will take place at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

