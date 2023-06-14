Ashes 2023: ENG vs AUS head-to-head record, squad, schedule, venue and key info
Ashes Series 2023: The ultimate rivalry between England and Australia will take place in the form of the Ashes Series 2023. The cricket Test match series will begin on Friday, June 16 in England. Here are all the key information, head-to-head records, squad details and more.
Ashes series 2023: The Test cricket 2023 Ashes series is all set to begin on Friday, June 16 between England and Australia. The first five venues will be Edgbaston, Lord’s, Headingley, Old Trafford and The Oval. The series will be the 73rd Ashes series overall and the 37th to take place in England. This series will also mark the first time in the Ashes’ 139-year history that no Test will take place in August, in an Ashes series hosted by England.
The series was brought forward to June and July, so as not to clash with The Hundred tournament, due to start in August. The series will go on till the next month and will end on July 31.
Ashes Series 2023: Full squads
England: Ben Stokes (c), Ollie Pope (VC), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood
Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith (VC), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, David Warner
Ashes Series 2023: Head-to-head
The head-to-head record in England cannot distinguish the two sides much. The hosts, England have won 53 of the 171 matches against Australia, the latter has won 51 matches. The remaining 67 matches were drawn. No other visiting team owns more test victories in the UK. Since 2000, English has had 13 wins, 10 defeats and seven draws against Australia at home.
Matches played between England and Australia: 171
Matches won by England: 53
Matches won by Australia: 51
Matches draw: 67
The last Ashes series in England was played in 2019 and it witnessed a 2-2 draw. Australia comprehensively won the opener while the following game got drawn.
Ashes Series 2023: Venues
From the historic Oval to the iconic Lords and the grandeur of the Old Trafford to the timeless beauty of the Headingley, these stadiums have been witness to some of cricket's greatest moments.
Ashes Series 2023: Full schedule
Here is the full schedule of Ashes 2023:
|Stadium
|Venue
|Capacity
|Edgbaston Cricket Ground
|Birmingham
|25,000
|Lord’s
|London
|31,100
|Headingley Cricket Ground
|Leeds
|18,350
|Old Trafford
|Manchester
|26,000
|The Kia Oval
|London
|27,500
Ashes Series 2023: Match timings
The five Tests have been scheduled as daytime matches starting at 11 am BST. The duration of play is planned until 6 pm, with the possibility of extending until 6.30 pm to complete 90 overs, provided there are no interruptions. A 40-minute lunch break will take place at 1 pm, and a 20-minute tea break will occur at 3.40 pm.
Also Read : ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023: 2 days to go! How & where to watch LIVE streaming in India, Australia & England
