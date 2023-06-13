Ashes 2023: ENG vs AUS 1st Test full squads, schedule, Date, Time venue, live stream all you need to know

Ashes 2023: ENG vs AUS 1st Test The highly-anticipated 73rd edition of the Ashes will start on Friday, June 16. It is the oldest and most prestigious contest in Test cricket. The historic Ashes 2023 test series between Australia and England will kick off at Edgbaston. The two countries will lock horns in a thrilling battle for cricket supremacy. England, seeking to win the coveted trophy after eight years, will host Australia in an exciting five-match Test series. Five different venues will host the most-awaited test matches between Australia and England. However, Trent Bridge, one of England's traditional venues, will not host any game. Ben Stokes will lead England, and Pat Cummins will lead Australia in the highly-anticipated match. Stokes has captained the team in 13 games and won 11 of them. Meanwhile, Cummins will enter the field after winning the ICC World Test Championship Final.

Here's everything you need to know about Ashes 2023 between Australia and England.

5th Test: July 27-31, The Oval, London, 03:30 PM

Ashes 2023 History

Australia and England are the two oldest nations in cricket. They have played 356 test matches against each other. England has won 110 matches, whereas Australia has won 150. England will host Australia for the second consecutive time for the Ashes. Both nations have played 72 series. Australia has won 34 times, and England has won 32 times.

Ashes 2023 Live Streaming

How to watch Ashes 2023 live in India?