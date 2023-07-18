Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes clears intent for Manchester Test, says 'we know we have to win this game'

England skipper Ben Stokes has cleared his intent for the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester as his side looks to gain parity in the series. The fourth Ashes Test between England and Australia is all set to take center stage on Wednesday, July 19 as the two lock horns in a pivotal contest. A win for England will keep their hopes alive to win the Ashes while a draw or a defeat for Stokes’ army will see Pat Cummins’ Australia walk with the urn.

Stokes ready for Manchester Test

"We know we have to win this game to take it to the last game for us to have a chance of getting the urn back. Going into the last game, we were 2-0 down and knew we had to win that, so think that helped us a bit, and maybe again with the weather that's predicted that it might bring more out of us again knowing we might have to push the game on even more than we normally. But we'll just have to wait and see. If the weather is what it's predicted to be then we might have to,” Ben Stokes said while addressing the media on the eve of the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester.

England were on the receiving end of two narrow defeats at the start of the Ashes that saw them lose at Edgbaston and then at Lord’s. However, they were quickly able to bounce back and won the third Test in Headingley despite trailing at the end of the first innings.

England will also have one more worrying sign going into the contest as weather gods are likely to be not kind. The weather forecast for the Manchester Test is predicted to be poor for cricket fans as showers are predicted on all five days of the match. England skipper Stokes has asserted that he will be keeping an eye on the weather developments in Manchester.

"You never want to look too much into the weather but in the position we find ourselves in we might have to," Stokes admitted.

Ashes up for stake

Currently, the Aussies lead the Ashes 2-1 and will need a draw in either of their two remaining matches to retain the Holy Grail. England on the other hand will have to beat the visitors in both matches to win their first Ashes since 2015. The hosts are currently unbeaten under the stewardship of Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes, with them taking over the reins of the side in June 2022.





