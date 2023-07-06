Ashes 2023: Australia hopeful that injured Cameron Green will recover in time for 4th Test

The Australian camp is hopeful for all-rounder Cameron Green to recover from the ‘low grade’ hamstring strain he sustained ahead of the third Test in Leeds on Thursday. With him getting ruled out from the ongoing Test, the Aussies brought in Ashes winner Mitchell Marsh as his replacement.

While Green had a lengthy batting session on Tuesday, he didn’t bowl a single over in the nets and didn’t even show up at the final training session on the game day. With Nathan Lyon getting injured in the first innings of the Lord's Test, missing all the remainder of action, Green shouldered the responsibility and bowled 22 overs.

His quota of overs was crucial for Australia, who somehow managed to put brakes on Ben Stokes’ innings on day five and helped his team win the Test by 43 runs and take a 2-0 lead in the series. Green’s form with the bat in hand hasn’t been impressive either, with the lanky hard-hitter managing a decent 38 and 28 in the first Test at Edgbaston.

Meanwhile, Green had missed three Tests earlier (two vs South Africa and one against India) after suffering a broken finger against Proteas at the MCG during the Boxing Day Test last year.

Though there wasn’t much of a gap between the second and the third Test, there is a nine-day gap between the third and the fourth, given the ongoing Test ends on day five, giving Green more time to regain fitness.

The fourth Test begins on July 19 at Old Trafford in Manchester. Green’s loss is Mitch’s gain Having last played a Test at the Kia Oval four years ago in 2019, returning with a five-for in that match, Mitchell Marsh returned to the Test side to fight for a place in the XI.

However, after breaking his hand punching a dressing-room wall at the WACA during a Sheffield Shield match, Marsh got ruled out of the subsequent series against Pakistan back then. It was Cameron Green, who emerged on the scene in his absence, and after showing promise early on, he cemented his place in the side at the number six spot.

Mitchell Marsh fares well against the Poms, averaging 45.44 with the bat and 24.46 with the ball in hand.

Meanwhile, Marsh and Head have steadied the ship for Australia on day one after the visitors lost four wickets inside the first session, including star batter Steve Smith, who is playing his 100th Test.