Ashes 2023 1st Test: Check probable playing XI, weather forecast, pitch report & live streaming details
ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 1st Test: The first test of The Ashes 2023 between England and Australia will kick off on Friday, June 16. The oldest rivals in test cricket will lock horns at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Check all details here.
ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 1st Test: The first test of The Ashes 2023 between England and Australia will kick off on Friday, June 16. The oldest rivals in test cricket will lock horns at Edgbaston, Birmingham. England began the summer at their home by defeating Ireland in a one-off Test at Lord's in London. Ben Stokes will lead the English side in Ashes 2023, and fans are excited to watch the team go about their business against the Aussies. All eyes are on Stokes and McCullum as they face Australia at home. They will seek to win the trophy after their defeat in the last Ashes in 2021-22.
Pat Cummins-led Australia will square off with England after their win against India in the ICC World Test Championship Final. Australia might have won the last series at home, but they have not won an Ashes series in England since 2001.
Here's everything you need to know about ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 1st Test match.
ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 1st Test Match Details
Match: England vs Australia, 1st Test, The Ashes 2023
Date: June 16-20, 2023
Time: 03:30 PM IST
Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 1st Test Weather Forecast
On Friday, the temperature in Birmingham might range between 14 and 26 degree Celsius. However, according to the weather forecast, Birmingham might receive rain from Day 2 onwards.
ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 1st Test Pitch Report
Edgbaston's pitch is balanced. Thus, the seamers will get enough assistance from the surface. However, batting will not be effortless on the surface, especially for the first two days, and batters must work hard to score runs. In the first test, we can expect equal competition between the bat and the ball.
ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 1st Test Playing XI
On Wednesday, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) named their playing XI for the first test match of Ashes 2023 two days before the game.
England (Confirmed) Playing XI:
Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonathan Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson
Australia (Probable) Playing XI:
David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland
ENG vs AUS Ashes 1st Test Live Streaming Details
Where can I watch Ashes 2023 LIVE in India?
In India, Sony Sports 5 and Sony Sports 5 HD will be the primary channels for the live telecast of Ashes 2023. Fans can catch the Ashes 2023 live on SonyLIV app and website. However, they need a paid subscription to access the service.
How to watch Ashes 2023 live on TV or mobile in England?
In England, the live telecast of Ashes 2023 will be available on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Go Application.
How to watch Ashes 2023 live in Australia?
Channel 7 and Fox Sports have the rights to men's Ashes broadcast in Australia. Kayo Sports will also broadcast the match live if you're a paid subscriber.
