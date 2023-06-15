Ashes 2023 1st Test: Check probable playing XI, weather forecast, pitch report & live streaming details

ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 1st Test: The first test of The Ashes 2023 between England and Australia will kick off on Friday, June 16. The oldest rivals in test cricket will lock horns at Edgbaston, Birmingham. England began the summer at their home by defeating Ireland in a one-off Test at Lord's in London. Ben Stokes will lead the English side in Ashes 2023, and fans are excited to watch the team go about their business against the Aussies. All eyes are on Stokes and McCullum as they face Australia at home. They will seek to win the trophy after their defeat in the last Ashes in 2021-22.

Pat Cummins-led Australia will square off with England after their win against India in the ICC World Test Championship Final. Australia might have won the last series at home, but they have not won an Ashes series in England since 2001.

Here's everything you need to know about ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 1st Test match.

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 1st Test Weather Forecast

On Friday, the temperature in Birmingham might range between 14 and 26 degree Celsius. However, according to the weather forecast, Birmingham might receive rain from Day 2 onwards.

ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 1st Test Pitch Report

Edgbaston's pitch is balanced. Thus, the seamers will get enough assistance from the surface. However, batting will not be effortless on the surface, especially for the first two days, and batters must work hard to score runs. In the first test, we can expect equal competition between the bat and the ball.

ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 1st Test Playing XI

On Wednesday, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) named their playing XI for the first test match of Ashes 2023 two days before the game.