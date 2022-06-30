'As long as you fulfil criteria...' Westwood feels LIV Golf Series participants should be allowed in Ryder Cup

There has been a lot of hullabaloo with regard to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series. Ever since the first LIV Golf Invitational Series started on 9 June 2022, at the Centurion Club, near London, England, it has led to a widespread reaction in the golf fraternity.

The PGA Tour had announced that its members who take part in LIV Golf events could be sanctioned for playing in a conflicting event sans the Tour's permission, leading to fines, suspensions, or bans. On 9 June, the PGA Tour made it clear that its members participating in the inaugural LIV Golf tournament were not eligible to compete in tour events or the Presidents Cup. Since then, this has become a huge talking point.

Thus, Lee Westwood -- who is also among many top players to have signed up for the lucrative Saudi-backed circuit -- has shared his views when asked if the LIV series participants should be given a green signal to participate in the Ryder Cup. For the unversed, the team event is not scheduled until September 2023. However, it remains unclear whether the players from the controversial series will be allowed to take part in the forthcoming edition of the premier tournament or not.

"Why should it be threatened? I've been playing Ryder Cup golf since 1997, and the criteria has been to be a member of the European Tour," Westwood said, addressing the DP World Tour by its former name. "Now, the criteria for being a member of the European Tour is to play four events. Why should they change that now?", he questioned as per a report in SkySport.

ALSO READ | Neeraj Chopra Javelin throw, live streaming: When and where to watch Stockholm Diamond League 2022 in India?

"I've been a member of the PGA TOUR and still played four events on the European Tour, and why would the European Tour change their rules so dramatically because another tour doesn't like it or feels financially threatened? There's just a bit too much protection going on for my liking and not enough transparency.

"I think as long as you fulfil the criteria to be a European Tour member, then you should still have the opportunity to try and qualify for the Ryder Cup team," added the 49-year-old veteran English professional golfer.

Westwood, who has made as many as 11 appearances in the Ryder Cup, also blamed the PGA and DP World Tours by stating that they could've been better in their communication with players regarding the sanctions imposed on them after joining the LIV Golf Tour.

Thus, it remains to be seen if the LIV series players will be allowed to appear in next year's Ryder Cup.