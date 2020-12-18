Arsenal's Arteta talks about loving football management despite challenges

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta said that he loves to be a part of football management despite having a challenging season in the Premier League. He also described his first year in charge at the Emirates Stadium as one of the most challenging years in the club's history.

The Spaniard completes one year at the club as a manager on Sunday.

"When you get to a club that goes through what we have in a year and on top of that we have a pandemic which is affecting the whole industry ... to do your profession is even more challenging," Arteta told a news conference.

"At the same time I'm telling you I love what I do and I feel so lucky and privileged to be at this football club.

"The highlight of the year is the two trophies... It could have been a really positive year but the recent form in the Premier League has taken the gloss off what we have done this year. We have to accept our form has not been good enough."

Arsenal are winless in their last six league games and find themselves 15th in the table with 14 points.

Arteta, however, is confident he still has the full backing of the board.

"You need results but after a big shakeup we need to find the stability," Arteta said. "We need time, we all knew that - at least the people who made the decision with me to start this new project - it was going to take time."

(Inputs from Reuters)