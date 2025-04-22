The two-time Olympic champion Armand Duplantis won the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award at a ceremony in Madrid, Spain on Monday (21 April) against top stars, including four-time Grand Slam winner and Olympic tennis silver medallist Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, four-time Olympic swimming champion Leon Marchand of France, three-time Tour de France winner and Olympic road cycling bronze medallist Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia, and Dutch four-time Formula One winner Max Verstappen.

Tennis ace Novak Djokovic, who was named World Sportsman of the Year in the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards, presented Duplantis with the statuette.

Duplantis was also nominated for the Sportsman of the Year award in 2023 and 2024 in recognition of his record-breaking athletics performances. The 25-year-old first broke the world record in February 2020, setting a mark of 6.17m, and then improved it by 0.01m a few days later.

🏆 Mondo Duplantis is the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year#Laureus25 pic.twitter.com/MZp1q2q5Dg — Laureus (@LaureusSport) April 21, 2025

He broke his own record three more times in 2022, twice in 2023, and three times in 2024, including in the Paris 2024 final, to become the first back-to-back men's pole vault champion at the Olympic Games since the USA's Bob Richards, who achieved the feat in the 1950s.

Most recently, Duplantis set the world record mark at 6.27m on 28 February, during a meet in Clermont-Ferrand, France.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid won the Laureus World Team of the Year.

Real Madrid are the Laureus World Team of the Year 🏆#Laureus25 | @realmadrid pic.twitter.com/rNMY2QiUbQ — Laureus (@LaureusSport) April 21, 2025

The Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year went to Lamine Yamal.