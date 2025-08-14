/Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged – and the wealthier partner might surprise you

The Tendulkar family has grabbed headlines, and it’s not for cricketing heroics or any UNICEF ambassador duties. This time, all eyes are on Mumbai Indians’ left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar, who recently got engaged to Saaniya Chandok, granddaughter of well-known Mumbai industrialist Ravi Ghai.

The engagement took place on Wednesday (Aug 13) in a private ceremony and has quickly become one of the most talked-about events in sports and other circles. While Arjun carries the cricketing legacy of his father, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Saaniya comes from a family with a powerful business background. Together, they make a dynamic young couple blending cricket and business. Now let's have at the net worth of this pair.

Arjun Tendulkar’s Net Worth

At 25, Arjun is making his cricketing career while playing IPL and domestic matches. His estimated net worth stands at around ₹22 crore. The majority of this comes from his Indian Premier League (IPL) earnings. Since 2022, he has been retained by the Mumbai Indians for ₹30 lakh per season, after first joining them in 2021 for ₹20 lakh.

Beyond the IPL, Arjun also represents Goa in domestic tournaments like the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which together bring him roughly ₹10 lakh a year. Brand endorsements, media partnerships and sponsorships add further to his income.

Saaniya Chandok’s Net Worth

Saaniya’s roots are in one of Mumbai’s most influential business families. Her grandfather, Ravi Ghai, owns the Intercontinental Marine Drive Hotel and the popular Brooklyn Creamery ice cream brand. His net worth is estimated at ₹16 billion, even higher than Sachin Tendulkar’s reported ₹14 billion.

Saaniya herself is an entrepreneur. A London School of Economics graduate, she launched ‘Mr. Paws’ in 2022 - a luxury pet spa and store with an initial investment of ₹90 lakh. While her exact personal net worth is not disclosed, her family’s wealth and her ventures comfortably place her ahead of Arjun.