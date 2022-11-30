Argentina vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 broadcast TV and OTT-live streaming: When and where to watch?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 edition, in Qatar, is living up to expectations with many twists and turns. All eyes are now on Argentina as they will lock horns with Poland in both sides' last group stage encounter. It is a must-win game for Argentina as a defeat will surely lead to their early exit. Poland, on the other hand, also need to win but even a draw will help their cause. A defeat will leave them dependent on Mexico to beat Saudi Arabia and they pip the North American side in terms of goal difference. Thus, lots to play for both sides.

For Argentina, they started their campaign versus Saudi Arabia and despite a 1-0 lead, they suffered a shocking 1-2 loss. After that, the Lionel Messi & Co. defeated Mexico 2-0 and will like to come out with their A-game in their remaining encounter versus Robert Lewandowski's men. The Polish side, on the other hand, started with a 0-0 stalemate versus Mexians before emerging on top of Saudi, 2-0, hence, are better placed than Argentina at the moment.

Overall, it promises to be another enthralling battle in the FIFA WC, in Qatar, as two superstars Messi and Lewandowski will square off against each other.

Here's everything you need to know about the clash:

