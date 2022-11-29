FIFA WC: Adidas addresses goal controversy, reveals ball technology confirms Ronaldo didn't score vs Uruguay

Portugal went past Uruguay in their second game in the FIFA World Cup 2022, in Qatar, with a 2-0 scoreline but a goal controversy involving Cristiano Ronaldo made heads turn. While the five-time Ballon d’Or winner claimed Portugal’s opening goal, it was later awarded to Bruno Fernandes. Ronaldo even claimed as to why he wasn't awarded the goal but it went in Fernandes' favour.

Now, Adidas -- FIFA World Cup’s official ball manufacturer -- has confirmed that the technology inside the ball reveals that Ronaldo didn't touch the ball. "Using the Connected Ball Technology housed in Adidas' Al Rihla Official Match Ball, we are able to definitively show no contact on the ball from Cristiano Ronaldo for the opening goal in the game. No external force on the ball could be measured as shown by the lack of 'heartbeat' in the measurements and in the attached graphic. The 500Hz IMU sensor inside the ball allows for a high level of accuracy in the analysis,” Adidas’ statement said.

Had the Portugal captain Ronaldo scored during his side's penultimate group stage game, versus Uruguay, he would’ve attained another historic feat. The star striker would've equalled with Eusebio as Portugal’s highest scorer in World Cup history and also surpassed long-time rival Lionel Messi in their race for more goals in the showpiece event. As per a report by Spanish journalist and a close friend of Ronaldo, Edu Aguirre, the Portguese football federation is likely to submit proof to FIFA to award the goal to the superstar footballer.