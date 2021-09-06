Argentina vs Brazil: Lionel Messi wears photographer's vest during on-field chaos, Paulo Dybala can't stop laughing - Watch

The World Cup qualifying clash between Brazil and Argentina was sensationally abandoned shortly after kick-off on Sunday (September 5) as controversy over COVID-19 protocols erupted.

Amid the crazy and chaotic scenes at Sao Paulo's Neo Quimica Arena, there was a moment of laughter that went viral on the social media forums when Lionel Messi was spotted in a slightly different vest.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi and his teammates trooped off the field as confusion reigned over the fate of the game but instead of wearing his jersey, he had a photographer's bib on.

Messi teammate Paulo Dybala discovered the funny bib and could not hold back laughing.

The much-awaited World Cup qualifier between the South American giants Argentina and Brazil was suspended shortly after kick-off and dramatic scenes erupted on Sunday (September 5) over the controversy related to COVID-19 protocols.

The Brazilian health authorities interrupted the game within less than ten minutes, accusing a number of English Premier League players of violating the country's COVID-19 quarantine rules and triggering a drama involving team officials and players from both sides.

According to Brazil's National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA), the Premier League players — Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero of Tottenham, and Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia — provided "false information" upon their entry to Brazil.