Anushka Sharma reacts as Virat Kohli's Team India thrash England by 157 runs to win Oval Test

Virat Kohli & Co. beat England on Day 5 of the fourth and penultimate Test by 157 runs at The Oval, London to go 2-1 up in the five-match series. Day 5 resumed with all three possibilities with England being 77 for no loss in pursuit of 368.

From 100 for no loss, and further 141-2, Indian bowlers led the charge post lunch to dismiss the English batting line-up for 210 in 92.2 overs. Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav scripted India's historic comeback with regular breakthroughs to take Kohli-led Team India to an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series. Following the win, Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma also reacted to the Indian team's memorable win.

"This team," Anushka captioned her story, sharing Kohli's post on Instagram. For the unversed, Anushka and many other Indian players' WAGS (wives and girlfriends) are with them in the United Kingdom.

Talking about the fourth Test, India managed only a paltry 191 after being asked to bat first. With England managing a 99-run lead, India, however, scripted a memorable comeback riding on Rohit Sharma's 127, fifties from Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant and Shardul, the visitors setup a challenging 368-run target. With England's middle and lower order remaining fragile, Root & Co. once again collapsed to fall flat on the last day.

The fifth and final Test will now commence from September 10 at The Oval, London.