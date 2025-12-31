/Anthony Joshua car crash: Driver may face prosecution for reckless driving – Report

British boxer Anthony Joshua met with a serious accident in Lagos, Nigeria, on Monday (Dec 29) at noon, which killed his friend and coach (Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele), both of whom were part of the vehicle that jammed into a stationary truck on a busy expressway. While he survived that fatal road crash, Joshua has suffered a leg fracture, per the latest reports. However, the vehicle driver, among the two people who survived the crash (alongside Anthony), is said to face prosecution for reckless driving.

A report in the Vanguard publication has indicated that, per Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) findings, the SUV was driven at an excessive speed and also involved a wrongful overtaking that led to this massive accident, killing two people. These two parameters are breaches of traffic regulations and grounds for criminal liability when death occurs.



The source close to the information also revealed that the investigators are working on finalising the documents for the Nigeria Police Motor Traffic Division, which is working with prosecutors to determine appropriate charges against the driver. The prosecution for dangerous and reckless driving causing death is said to be under consideration.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, Joshua’s promoters - Matchroom Boxing, which confirmed that Anthony remains under observation in a hospital, where the checks and treatments are underway, also paid tribute to the departed souls in an official statement.



"Our deepest condolences and prayers are with the families and friends of all those affected - and we ask that their privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time," the Matchroom statement said.



While Eddie Hearn, the chairman of the Matchroom Sport, also paid tribute to ‘two great men’ who lost their lives, saying, "Rest in eternal peace Sina and Latz. My thoughts and deepest prayers are with everyone”, boxing expert Steve Bunce described Ghami and Ayodele as ‘two of his closest friends’ and significant part of who Anthony is today.



"They've been with him, if not from the start, at least very early on. Latz is AJ's personal trainer, and Sina is his strength and conditioning man. They are with him all the time," Bunce said in a chat with BBC Radio 5 Live.



On the other hand, Nigerian President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, also spoke with the 36-year-old to convey his condolences for the loss and wished him a speedy recovery. He also took to his social media handle (X) to inform all about Joshua’s current state.

