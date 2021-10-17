Another game of cricket: Virat Kohli plays down hype ahead of India-Pakistan clash at T20 WC

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has played down the hype surrounding the much-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2021. Kohli said he and his team will approach the high-profile clash against Pakistan as just another cricket match in the T20 World Cup.

The T20 World Cup 2021 is set to kick off on October 17 in the UAE and Oman. India will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on October 24. The expectations will be high and pressure will be on both teams with millions of fans watching the game around the globe.

However, Indian captain Kohli said he has never felt any different when his team take on Pakistan and he would like to keep things simple once again this time around. Speaking at the press conference organised by ICC ahead of the start of the tournament, Kohli said it will just be another cricket game for India against Pakistan on October 24.

"I honestly never felt so," said Kohli when asked if playing against Pakistan is any different for him. "I have just approached this game as another game of cricket and I know there is a lot of hype around this game, more so with ticket sales and demands of tickets," he added.

The Indian skipper also revealed he has been receiving requests from friends for the tickets of the India-Pakistan clash in Dubai and that he has been turning them down.

"And right now, value of those tickets are ridiculously high and that's all I know, my friends are demanding tickets right left and centre and I am saying, 'no'. Apart from that, I don't think we can make anything extra out of this game and for us it's a game of cricket that has to be played in right spirit, in the way we know we can," Kohli said.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series between them since 2013 and meet only in major ICC events due to the political tensions between the two countries. India last met Pakistan in the 2019 ODI World Cup in England where they defeated the Men in Green.

India have not lost a World Cup match against Pakistan both in ODIs and T20Is and will be aiming to keep their winning streak intact in the T20 World Cup 2021.