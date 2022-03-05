Anil Kumble reveals 'untold secret of Australian team' as he pays tribute to Shane Warne

Former India spinner Anil Kumble revealed an 'untold secret' of the Australian team as he paid tribute to Shane Warne after the tragic demise of the Australian cricket legend. Warne passed away on Friday (March 04) after suffering a suspected heart attack in Thailand. The news of his sudden demise has sent shockwaves across the cricketing fraternity.

Several greats of the game have paid rich tributes to the former Australia spinner, who is regarded as one of the greatest bowlers of all time. Former India spinner Kumble also recalled the time spent with Warne and revealed the Australian team would never sledge him because he was friends with the legendary spinner during his playing days.

“There was this secret, an untold secret about the Australian team, that they will not go after a cricketer if you are friends with Shane Warne. So when you went out to bat, and if you were friends with Warne, you didn't get any banter from the Aussies. So when I went to bat, Aussies didn't need to do any banter to unsettle me. That was Warnie, that was how he looked after his friends," Kumble said while speaking on Star Sports.

Kumble also revealed how Warne always wanted to do well against India as the Indian team had some of the best batters against spin during his playing days. Warne always wanted to test himself against the best and enjoyed great duels with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman among others.

“His greatness magnifies because he played really well against India. He wanted to do really well against us because we were good players of spin. There was this series in 1998 where everybody was speaking about 'Sachin vs Warne'. Warne got the better of him in the first innings, and then Sachin got the better of him in the second," said Kumble.

Warne will go down as one of the greatest bowlers in Test history for his heroics with the ball throughout his Test career. Ever since making his Test debut for Australia in 1992, Warne never looked back and went on to become one of the best spinners in the world.

He was the first to reach the milestones of 600 and 700 Test wickets and finished his career with 708 wickets in 145 Test matches - the second-most by any bowler in the longest format of the game.



