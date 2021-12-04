Anil Kumble leads wishes as Ajaz Patel becomes 3rd bowler in Test history to take all 10 wickets in an innings

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Dec 04, 2021, 01:51 PM(IST)

Ajaz Patel picked up all ten wickets in India's first innings in the ongoing Mumbai Test. Photograph:( AFP )

Legendary Indian spinner Anil Kumble and others lauded New Zealand's Ajaz Patel as he became the third bowler in Test history to pick up all ten wickets in an innings.

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel created history on Saturday (December 04) as he picked up all ten wickets during India's first innings of the ongoing second Test between the two sides at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Patel became the third bowler after the legendary Anil Kumble and Jim Laker to take all ten wickets in a Test innings.

On Day 2 of the second Test between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Patel became the first bowler to claim all ten wickets in a Test innings away from home after dismissing Indian tail-ender Umesh Yadav. Patel had picked up four wickets on Day 1 of the Test match and scalped the remaining six wickets on Day 2 to script a historic feat.

Cricketers from across the globe took to social media to laud the New Zealand left-arm spinner for his amazing effort. Kumble himself tweeted for Patel and welcomed him to the club of bowlers with a ten-wicket haul in a Test innings.

"Welcome to the club #AjazPatel #Perfect10  Well bowled! A special effort to achieve it on Day1 & 2 of a test match. #INDvzNZ," tweeted Anil Kumble. The likes of Brendon McCullum, Virender Sehwag, Aaron Finch and several others lauded Patel for his bowling heroics in the Mumbai Test against India.

Despite Patel's ten-wicket haul, India managed to post a strong total on the board with the help of a brilliant knock from Mayank Agarwal, who scored 150 runs off 311 delieveries laced with 17 fours and four sixes. Agarwal's 150 along with crucial contributions from the likes of Axar Patel (52) and Shubman Gill (44) helped India post 325 runs on the board in their first innings.

Indian bowlers then dominated the proceedings during New Zealand's first innings and were quick to reduce the visitors to 51/6 inside 18 overs to further tighten their grip on the series-opener.

