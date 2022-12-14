An Argentine pop song that spreads like wildfire and became Messi's FIFA WC anthem

A pop song by Argentinian band, La Moscas, has taken over the stadiums in Qatar during the ongoing tournament. The song, "Muchachos, ahora nos volvimo' a ilusionar" has been ringing in the dressing room too. What is the hype all about?

The Argentine song which roughly translates into English as, "Boys, we have our hopes up again", is one of the classics of the band which was sung with the background of the band's signature sound, a mix of ska, rock, and pop.

It has been a rallying cry for the two-time World Cup-winning nation and its strong cult among its followers. The anthem is actually a re-work of a 2003 song that was originally titled "Muchachos, Esta Noche Me Emborracho" ("Boys, Tonight I'll Get Drunk"). That version was all about heartbreak, but this version of the song is all about the celebration of joy and hope.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2022: Marvellous Messi fires Argentina to WC final as Alvarez grabs two

The band's lead singer, Guillermo Novellis revealed that a fan called Fernando Romero wrote new lyrics celebrating Argentina's road to the final of the 2021 Copa America. Novellis and his band then recorded that version and released it before the FIFA World Cup. The opening line in the new version explicitly refers to Argentina's two biggest footballing icons, "I was born in Argentina, land of Diego and Lionel, of the kids from the Falkland Islands, whom I'll never forget."

The scenes in the Argentina dressing room last night. That win over Mexico meant a lot! 👏🏻🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/04I5ec1gzI — SPORTbible (@sportbible) November 27, 2022 ×

Following Argentina's victory over Mexico in Group C, the squad broke into dancing around the dressing room, chanting La Moscas' anthem at the top of their voices. When Argentina progressed past Australia in the last 16, La Moscas posted a video to their Instagram account, showing fans at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium blaring out their song, and soon it became a hit.

According to AFP news agency, Argentina's embassy in Doha reported that between 35,000 and 40,000 Argentines have travelled to Qatar in the hope of seeing their team lift the World Cup for the first time in 36 years, in what may also be 35-year-old Messi's last tournament.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE