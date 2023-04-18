Amlan Borgohain, Beranica Elangovan shine at Indian Grand Prix 4 with record-breaking performances

Amlan Borgohain was the star yet again at the Kanteerava track in Bengaluru in the Indian Grand Prix 4 after he completed the sprint doubles, winning both the 100m and 200m. He had done the same at Indian Grand Prix 3 earlier this week. Another key highlight included Beranica Elangovan‘s stunning personal best of 4.10metres in the pole vault (narrowly missing out on the national record having already secured victory when attempting 4.22metres).

Jyothi Yarraji ran a fast 23.60 seconds for a huge personal best in the 200m into a strong headwind securing a dominant victory over the defending national champion. In the men’s sprints, Reliance Foundation athletes finished 1st, 2nd and 3rd in the 100m and 1st and 2nd in the men’s 200m.

James Hillier, Director of Athletics, Reliance Foundation was pleased with the day’s efforts, “Overall a really productive competition. Delighted that the athletes have got numerous personal bests and several wins across a host of different events. A big congratulations to all of the athletes and their personal coaches.”

In all, across both Indian Grand Prix events there were a remarkable 10 personal best performances from 7 Reliance Foundation athletes.

Personal bests at Indian Grand Prix 3 included Tejas Shirse (110m Hurdles in 13.81s) and Ragul Kumar (400m in 48.48 seconds).

Personal bests at Indian Grand Prix 4 included Baranica Elangovan (Women’s Pole Vault with 4.10m, Jyothi Yarraji (200m in 23.60), Sapna Kumari (100m in 12.20s), Animesh Kujur (100m in 10.69), Ragul Kumar (100m in 10.77), Laxmipriya Kisan (400 m in 59.37s), Kishore Jena (Men’s Javelin Throw with 77.22m) and Tejas Shirse (100m in 10.89 seconds) and (200m in 21.96s). Tejas’ 200m performance was his third personal best in three races, that made up for a remarkable week.

What particularly stood out for James is the athletes scripting personal bests despite strong headwinds. An example being the -2.0m/s headwind in the Men’s 100m Race A, which did not stop any of RF’s athletes, as Amlan Borgohain, Ragul and Tejas showcased their skill and determination despite the adverse conditions. “Any personal best at this time in the season is a bonus, but to get several personal bests shows that athletes have been training well and are ready to perform well even later in the season."

Given that the Indian Grand Prix 3 and 4 served as the athletics season openers, the coach is more aware of his blueprint for the months ahead. “I think what is really pleasing is that we have got some good information on our athletes, and we know exactly what we need to work on now over the next few weeks as we go into the Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships in June, the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in July, and then international competitions from July until September.”

With the aim to iron out a few things and make some tweaks, coach James remains confident about the athletes performing even better in the upcoming competitions. He further added, “I have been delighted with the performances, times, and it is reassuring from a coach’s perspective that things are moving in the right direction. It’s great to get a couple of season competitions under your belt, as it helps blow out the cobwebs for the remainder of the season.”

WATCH WION LIVE HERE