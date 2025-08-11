/Amid internal hurdles, India pushes forward in 2036 Olympic bid via 'continuous dialogue'

India is thriving hard to win the bid to host the 2036 Olympics as it is in 'Continuous Dialogue' phase with the International Olympic Committee's Future Host Commission. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, while replying to a question by Aam Aadmi Party's Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer the Lok Sabha (Lower house of parliament) on Monday said, "IOA has submitted a letter of intent to IOC. The bid is now in the 'Continuous Dialogue' phase with the Future Host Commission of IOC."



The minister, however, seemed to ignore Hayer's specific query on whether India is bidding to host the Olympics across multiple venues.

"Bidding to host the Olympic Games in India is the responsibility of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and allotment of hosting rights for the Olympics is done by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) through a detailed host selection process," Mandaviya stated.

India is yet to propose a host city. But if reports are to be believed, Gujarat seem to be at the forefront as its Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi was part of an Indian delegation that visited IOC headquarters in Lausanne last month to pitch for hosting the Olympics.

India is facing stiff competition from Qatar and Turkey, who are also in the race to host the 2036 Olympics.

As as of now, the host selection process has been "paused" by new IOC President Kirsty Coventry, who argues that the process needs to be reassessed.