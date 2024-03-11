Amid Christian Horner sacking rumours, Red Bull issue clarification

Amid rumors that Red Bull was planning to sack Christian Horner by next week, the company has released a statement, putting its full weight behind the Briton.

Over the weekend, there were reports that majority owner Chalerm Yoodivhya could proceed to remove Horner from his team principal position before the Australian Grand Prix. However, it appears that Horner will be firmly sitting in the paddock at the Albert Park come the race weekend.

“As Christian has said, he is grateful for the full support of the shareholders and that remains the case," a Red Bull spokesperson was quoted as saying by Planet F1.

The outlet, citing sources said the reports that Horner could be removed from his role were 'nonsense’, ‘rumour-mongering’ and ‘idle gossip’.

Marko and Verstappen

While Horner remains at the helm, all does not appear to be well behind the scenes. Long-time Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko recently claimed he could be suspended by the team over his defiant stance against Horner.

A day prior to the Saudi Arabian GP, Verstappen responded to the rumours surrounding Marko and said it wouldn't be good for his 'situation'.

"It's very important that he stays within the team. If such an important pillar falls away, that's not good for my situation as well. So, for me, Helmut has to stay, for sure."

Verstappen can leave Red Bull

Meanwhile, Horner said Verstappen was free to leave the team if he desired and that he wouldn't stand in his way as no individual was bigger than the team.

"It's like anything in life. You can't force somebody to be somewhere just because of a piece of paper. If somebody didn't want to be at this team, then you know, we're not going to force somebody against their will to be here," said Horner.

"That applies whether it's a machine operator or a designer or somebody in one of the support functions, that runs through the business."

Ever since allegations of inappropriate behaviour by Horner against a female employee at Red Bull surfaced, the team has been under extreme duress. Despite Horner being given a clean chit in the internal investigation by Red Bull, the controversy refuses to die down.