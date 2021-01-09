American ace Amanda Anisimova tests positive for coronavirus: Reports

Amanda Anisimova (United States) Photograph:( Reuters )
On the comment section, Amanda confirmed that she had tested positive for the virus.
American ace and world number 30 Amanda Anisimova has tested positive for novel coronavirus, Tennis Channel reported on Friday.
Anisimova will not be competing at the WTA tournament in Abu Dhabi. The 19-year-old took to Instagram on Friday and included a crying emoji which read: "I want to play."
The hard-hitting Anisimova is among a crop of rising American women making waves in the sport, a group that includes Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, 22, and 16-year-old Coco Gauff. However, the virus might dampen her hopes to compete in the Australian Open that is less than a month away.
Anisimova won her maiden tour-level title on the Bogota clay in April 2019 and reached a career-high ranking of 21 six months later.
