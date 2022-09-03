'Always a pressure game': Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan on facing India in Asia Cup 2022 yet again

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan recently offered fans some insight into the environment and mindsets that his team carry into matches against India as the arch-nemeses prepare to lock horns with each other for the second time in the Asia Cup on Sunday.

He admitted that matches against their geographical neighbours are always high-octane affairs as international fans wait for the action to unfold with bated breaths just as much as Indian and Pakistani fans.

"Playing India is always a pressure game. The whole world, even beyond Asia, wait for it. The pressure will be equally on India and us, but the result will be with whoever remains brave and keeps calm," said Rizwan while in conversation with the media on Friday.

Rizwan further admitted that he often advises his teammates to keep matters simple on the pitch and maintain the same attitude regardless of who their opponent is, India or another country.

"I tell players, whether you play India or Hong Kong, it's a game of bat and ball. So keep it simple. Yes, it's a big game and our confidence is high but only hard work is in our hands, as the result is from God," declared the wicketkeeper.

Rizwan subsequently opened up about the pressure on the team to make their way into the finals and eventually emerge triumphant.

Since India and Pakistan only play each other in international tournaments, their matches are often a coveted treat that fans are offered if their stars align. Therefore, fans are anticipating a third clash between the two in the finals.

Having suffered a loss at the hands of the Men in Blue in their opening game of the tournament, The Shaheens will hope to settle the score in their upcoming match. Whether they will accomplish the feat is something that remains to be seen.