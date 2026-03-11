/All England Open | Lakshya 'trying to figure out how to peak in big tournaments' after FINAL heartbreak

Lakshya Sen had a stellar run at the recently-concluded All England Open 2026 badminston championships where he became only the second Indian to enter second men's singles finals. The Indian shuttler, however, suffered a heartbreaking loss in the title match, losing 21-15, 22-20 in straight sets to Taiwan's Lin Chun-yi. Sen, nonetheless, played remarkably well leading to the final including his victory in the semi-final despite suffering from cramps.

The ace shuttler spoke to WION after the BWF 1000 event and revealed details about planning and prepration which goes into training before entering a tournament like All England Open.

"There is a difference between playing, let's say any 500 event or a 1000 event where I don't play many tournaments before that so that I can be extra fresh for the big events," said Sen about his preparation before big events like All England Open.

"For the big events like All England and the tournament that are coming ahead, you want to peak well, you want to be very fresh and have a good training week and again come back with a fresher mindset. Physically, you can't be at your very best throughout the year, so you have to pick and choose the weeks that you actually want to be at the top," he explained.

Talking about the training aspect before big events, Lakshya said he's "trying to figure out with my team, with my coaches that how can I peak well in the big tournaments."

"Before the big tournaments I try to have a good training week, where I can really focus on fitness and also be very fresh for the big events to play. That has been, in the last few years, how I prepared, especially for the Olympics. I try and learn from those experience where I was playing less tournaments and then trying to give more time to training and then playing few tournaments in between. But, again, knowing that I'll be robably not 100% in those pre-tournaments that I play before a big event and probably I'm still in that hard training phase where the body is still not 100% to compete, but we still have to play a lot of other tournaments just to maintain the ranking,"