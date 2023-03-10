All England Open Badminton Championship 2023: Check date, time, venue, schedule, prize & All you need to know

The All England Open 2023, also known as Yonex All England Open Badminton Championships 2023 for sponsorship reasons) will take place at Arena Birmingham, England, from March 14 to 19, 2023. It has a total pool prize of $1,250,000. England Open 2023 will be the 2023 BWF World Tour's sixth tournament. Moreover, it is a part of the All England Open championships held since 1899. Badminton England organises the event, and Badminton World Federation sanctions it. The Arena Birmingham, England, will host the England Open for 2023. Viktor Axelsen and Akane Yamaguchi are the reigning champions in men's and women's singles events.

Here are all the details about the All England Open 2023, from schedule to prize money.

All England Open 2023: Details

All England Open Badminton Championship 2023 will begin on March 14 and continue till March 19, 2023. It is the 115th edition of the All England Open and belongs to the Super 1000 category. The events include men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles. Arena Birmingham will host the All England Open 2023, and the prize money is $1,250,000. The official shuttle used in the All England Open is Yonex Tournament Grade (F-90).

Date 14-19 March Edition 115th Category Super 1000 Draw 32MS/32WS/32MD/32WD/32XD Prize money $12,50,000 Location Birmingham, England Venue Utilita Arena Birmingham Official shuttle Yonex Tournament Grade (F-90) Ticket price Start from £19 for adults and £5.25 for children Ticket platform theticketfactory.com

All England Open: Previous Champions

Here's the list of champions from the All England Open 2022.

Men’s singles Viktor Axelsen Women’s singles Akane Yamaguchi Men’s doubles Muhammad Shohibul Fikri

Bagas Maulana Women’s doubles Nami Matsuyama

Chiharu Shida Mixed doubles Yuta Watanabe

Arisa Higashino

All England Open 2023: Schedule

Here's the full schedule for the All England Open 2023.

Date Competition Start Time 14/03 Preliminary rounds 10.00 AM 15/03 Preliminary rounds 10.00 AM 16/03 Preliminary rounds 10.00 AM 17/03 Quarter-finals 10.00 AM 18/03 Semi-finals 10.00 AM 19/03 Finals 10.00 AM

All England Open 2023: Prize Money