All England Open 2023 Day 3 Live: How to All England Open in your country- Check updated fixtures & results

2023 All England Open Day 3 Live Streaming: The All England Open Badminton Championships began on March 14. From March 14 to 19, the championship will be held at the Utilita Arena Birmingham. The tournament is regarded as one of the most prestigious and oldest badminton competitions. It will undoubtedly be exciting and entertaining. The All-England Open is featuring some of the best players in the world, including Akane Yamaguchi, Chen Yufel, Antony Ginting, and Victor Axelsen.

Lakshay Sen, P.V Sindhu, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, and Chirag Shetty in doubles will also compete from India. Here are all the live-streaming details about the All England Open Badminton Championship 2023:

2023 All England Open Badminton Championship: Full schedule

Round 1 – March 14, 2023

Round 2 – March 16, 2023

Quarterfinals – March 17, 2023

Semifinals – March 18, 2023

Final – March 19, 2023

2023 All England Open Badminton Championship: Who are the Defending Champions?

Men’s singles – Viktor Axelsen (Denmark)

Women’s Singles – Akane Yamaguchi (Japan)

Men’s Doubles – Muhammad Shohibul Fikri (Indonesia) and Bagas Maulana (Indonesia)

Women’s Doubles – Nami Matsuyama (Japan) and Chiharu Shida (Japan)

Mixed doubles – Yuta Watanabe (Japan) and Arisa Higashino (Japan)

2023 All England Open Badminton Championship: Fixtures of Indian Players

March 14 (Tuesday) – Day 1

Men’s Singles Round of 32

HS Prannoy beat Wang Tzu Wei (21-19, 22-20)

Lakshya Sen beat Chou Tien Chen (21-18, 21-19)

March 15 (Wednesday) Day 2

Men’s Singles Round of 32

Kidambi Srikanth beat Toma Junior Popov (19-21, 21-14, 21-5)

Women’s Singles Round of 32

PV Sindhu lost to Zhang Yi Man (17-21, 11-21)

Men’s Doubles Round of 32

Krishna Garaga/Vishnuvardhan Panjala lost to Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (13-21, 13-21)

MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila vs Ren Xiang Yu/Tan Qiang

Women’s Doubles Round of 32

Ashwini Bhat/Shikha Gautam vs Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee

Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand beat Jongkolphan Kititharakul/Rawinda Prajongjai (21-18, 21-14)

When will 2023 All England Open Badminton Championship start?

The All England Open Badminton Championship will start on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. The finals of the tournament are going to be on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Where will the 2023 All England Open Badminton Championship be held?

The All England Open Badminton Championship, which is a part of the BWF World Tour, is going to be hosted in Utilita Arena Birmingham, Birmingham.

Where to watch the 2023 All England Open Badminton Championship live in India?

The All England Badminton Championships matches begin at 02:30 PM IST. JioCinema App will live stream the All England Badminton Championships matches in India.

People can also watch the live telecast of the matches Badminton World Federation's official YouTube Channel, BWF TV.

The live telecast of the All England Badminton Championships will be available on Sports 18 TV channel from the quarter-final stage.

