Al Feiha vs Al Nassr: Check date, time, venue, schedule & live-streaming details; all you need to know

Al Feiha vs Al Nassr: After Al Nassr’s stunning 5-0 victory against Al Adalah in the previous match held Tuesday, April 4, the team is looking in great shape to take on Al Feiha in their next match. The match is slated to be held on Sunday, April 9. Cristiano Ronaldo has so far scored 11 goals in his 9 league appearances as the legendary footballer regains his best form in Saudi Pro League.

The victory against Al Adalah kept Al Nassr close to the table topper Al Ittihad. Al Nassr is ranked second in the points table with 16 victories in 22 matches. Ronaldo’s side has won 4 matches out of their last 5.

Al Feiha vs Al Nassr match details

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Feiha and Al Nassr will be played on Sunday, April 4. The match will start at 10:00 PM local time at King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Sport City Stadium in Al Majma'ah, Saudi Arabia.

The match will start at 4 PM ET and 8 PM GMT. As per Indian Standard Time, the match will start on Monday at 00:30 AM. Shahid OTT app will provide the live stream of the match.

Al Feiha vs Al Nassr live streaming details

In the US, ESPN will broadcast the Al Feiha vs Al Nassr match live. In the UK, Sky Sports will provide live broadcast of the match.

In the Middle East, Saudi Sports Company (SSC) has bagged the rights to broadcast the Al Feiha vs Al Nassr match live.

For all international viewers, the Shahid OTT app will stream the Al Feiha vs Al Nassr match live worldwide.

In Italy, SportItalia will broadcast the match live.

In Portugal, Al Feiha vs Al Nassr match will be live telecasted by Sport TV

In France, L'Equipe will televise the match.

The full schedule of Al Nassr: Upcoming matches

April 9, 2023- Al Nassr vs Al Feiha April 27, 2023 – Al Nassr vs Al Raed May 3, 2023 – Al Nassr vs Al Hilal May 9, 2023 – Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej May 15, 2023 - Al-Nassr vs Al Tai May 20, 2023 – Al Nassr vs Al Shabab May 26, 2023 – Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq May 31, 2023 – Al Nassr vs Al Fateh

When will Al Feiha vs Al Nassr match be played?

Al Feiha vs Al Nassr match will be played on Sunday, April 9. As per IST, the match will be played on Monday.

What time will Al Feiha vs Al Nassr match be played?

Al Feiha vs Al Nassr match will be played at 00:30 AM Monday as per IST. The match begins at 4 PM ET and 8 PM GMT on Sunday.