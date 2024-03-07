Ahead of Paris Olympics, French women gymnastics coach gets suspended amid investigation into abuse

The Paris Olympics is just five months away. Ahead of the mega event, the French women's artistic gymnastics coach, Dimitru Pop, has been provisionally suspended amid an investigation into violence and abuse. The shocking development was confirmed by the French gymnastics federation's technical director, who informed Reuters about the same on Wednesday (March 7). Pop, however, remained unavailable for a comment.

Notably, the investigation kicked off by the French sports ministry last May. "He has been suspended. At this stage, we have no comment to share. The Federation will answer all questions as part of the investigation," the French gymnastics federation's technical director Kevinn Rabaud, stated.

The women's team secured their qualification spot for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics last October, when they clinched bronze in the world championships. Pop is one of three coaches of the women's team within the French federation. This is certainly a huge blow for the coach, as well as for the French women's team, prior to the showpiece event. It will be interesting to see what eventually comes out of the investigation. At present, even the Sports Ministry have also not responded to Reuters' request for comment

