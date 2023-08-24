ugc_banner

AGF vs PAK 2nd ODI Live Streaming: How to watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan live in your country, Pakistan, India

Edited By: Wion Web DeskUpdated: Aug 24, 2023, 11:17 AM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

AFG vs PAK 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Afghanistan and Pakistan will clash against each other in the second match of the ODI series 2023
 

AFG vs PAK 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Pakistan is all set to claim its second victory after it defeated Afghanistan in the first ODI match. The team won the match by 142 runs, where PAK scored 201 runs and AFG scored 59 runs. Both teams are scheduled to clash again on Thursday (Aug 24) at 03:00 pm IST. 

Meanwhile, Afghanistan prepares to toss the game to the other side. This is the first ODI series between the two nations. 

AFG vs PAK: Live-streaming details

Where to watch the Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI live in India

The broadcasting rights for Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI is purchased by Eurosports for television. 
To live stream the match, the game will be available on the Fancode app. Fans can watch the match after purchasing its subscription. 

Here is the list of live streaming and broadcasting details in other countries: 
Sri Lanka, Maldives, Nepal, Bangladesh: Eurosport
Australia: Fox Sports
USA: Willow TV
Afghanistan: RTA Sport
Pakistan: Tapmad TV; A Sports, PTV Sports
Canada: Willow TV


When will the Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match be played?- Date

Afghanistan vs Pakistan's 2nd ODI match will be held on August 24, 2023. 

When to watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan?- Time

The 2nd ODI match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will kick off at  3:00 pm IST/ 8:30 pm GMT.

Where will the Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match be played? Venue

The match will be played at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota. 

Here's everything you need to know about Afghanistan vs Pakistan ODI  Series 2023. 

Full Schedule 

1st ODI- Tuesday, 22 August, 2023
Venue:  Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

2nd ODI- Thursday, 24 August, 2023
Venue:  Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

3rd ODI- Saturday, 26 August 2023
Venue:  R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

AFG vs PAK: Full squads

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ikram Alikhil, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Wafadar Momand

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi
 

