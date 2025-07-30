After three years, Brendan Taylor to make Zimbabwe Test comeback post ICC suspension

Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor is ready to make his international comeback in the second Test against New Zealand, having completed a three-and-a-half-year suspension for violating the ICC's anti-corruption code, according to ESPNcricinfo. Taylor's suspension came to an end on July 25, and he is likely to be in the Zimbabwe side for the second Test, which will get underway on August 7 in Bulawayo. "He'll clearly be available for the second Test," Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine said of Taylor's return to the team, as quoted to ESPNcricinfo.



"But I also know how much effort he has put in during his role — particularly the past eight, ten (or) 12 months — for this to be possible. I'm absolutely thrilled that he'll be returning into the arena in the next couple of days, and looking forward to what he can bring to the team and to the group," he further added.



The 39-year-old has not played any type of representative cricket since he suddenly retired in September 2021. As part of his suspension, he was also not permitted to train with national or domestic franchises. But he did make use of training facilities at a well-known private school in Harare, and in an interview with ESPNcricinfo earlier this year, Taylor said he is in possibly the best physical condition of his life, having rehabbed from substance abuse.



Zimbabwe had already named a 16-man squad for the Test series against New Zealand, including a decently experienced batting line-up, and Tafadzwa Tsiga as the choice wicketkeeper-batter to have, who opened in the first Test. Taylor, who has primarily batted at no. 4 throughout his Test career, might fall back into the role if picked. This might mean a bit of a reshuffle, pushing an individual like Sean Williams one slot further down to tighten the middle order. But the team management will have to try and get the right balance, particularly in the bowling unit.



Taylor had previously said he wasn't going to walk straight back into the XI and that his comeback was essentially about contributing to Zimbabwe cricket. Taylor, who was at the time also handed a one month suspension for failing a dope test which was linked to his intake of cocaine during the episode, was banned after admitting receiving $15,000 in 2019. "I've been humbled in the right way," Taylor was quoted saying to ESPNcricinfo.

"I am looking forward to genuinely just adding value, which I maybe didn't do to the best of my ability when I was here previously," he added. Taylor has represented Zimbabwe in 34 Tests from 2004 to 2021, averaging 36.25 with the bat. He has six Test hundreds to his name, including a memorable unbeaten 105 in the second innings against Bangladesh in 2011, Zimbabwe's first Test after a six-year gap.

