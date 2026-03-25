/After Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow hits out at Bazball regime for 'not caring' about players

veteran England wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow, who was one of the star players under Bazball during the initialy years, has come out speaking against the regime. The statements come after England Cricket Board (ECB) decided to keep Brendon McCullum and Rob Key in their respective roles of head coach and director after the Ashes debacle review. Bairstow, meanwhile, echoed same views as Liam Livingstone did a few days back - caring for players int he system. Bairstow also feels that there's no care for players who are out of the system. The wicketkeeper-batter, after early exploits under Bazball, has not played a Test since 2024.

After Livingstone, Bairstow calls out Bazball regime

"You need the care back in the game," Bairstow said as reported by BBC. "It is OK saying people care about things - no they don't. If you are in the system, you are in the system. As soon as you are out of the system, you are out of the system."

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The Yorkshire player also pointed out how the players with injuries were not treated properly and invoked premier pacer Mark Wood's example. Notably, Wood was selected in Ashes squad despite being away for the summer with knee injury. The pacer managed to play only one match in Ashes before getting injured again.

"I feel for people like Woody. I feel massively for him. He bowls at 95mph and is expected to just come in having not come off the back of any overs. There is no wonder he has got injured. He has not been done right in my opinion," Bairstow opined.

What next for England?