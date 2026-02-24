/After Messi, Suarez, Antoine Griezmann becomes latest La Liga icon to eye MLS move – Report

After Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, former Barcelona attacker and La Liga giant, Antoine Griezmann, is holding talks with Major League Soccer for a potential summer move later this year. Per the latest reports, Orlando City has emerged as Griezmann’s top choice for another top transfer from the Spanish top-flight league to the USA. Currently playing for Atletico Madrid, where he is the club’s all-time leading scorer, Griezmann is also a World Cup winner with France (in 2018), having netted 44 goals for his national side.

Meanwhile, Griezmann’s potential move to the US soccer league has been rumoured for years, with him known to be an admirer of other American leagues, including the NBA and NFL.



A source close to the player confirmed on Tuesday that "talks had taken place" between the two parties, but "nothing has yet been agreed."

Griezmann's transfer would be a further boost to the rapidly growing US soccer league.

Orlando owns Griezmann's "discovery rights" -- an MLS mechanism giving one team the priority to negotiate a player's transfer -- the source said, confirming a report by The Athletic. Though Griezmann is no longer a guaranteed starter for Atletico Madrid, he has already scored 12 goals in 35 appearances this season.

The 2018 World Cup winner has scored 210 goals in total for the La Liga club -- interrupted by a hiatus to Barcelona from 2019-2022 -- and extended his contract in Madrid last year until June 2027.

He retired from the French national side in 2024, having made 137 appearances.

The MLS season began on Saturday, and its transfer window is open until late March, before re-opening mid-season during the summer. Orlando City failed to qualify for the last MLS playoffs, but has a history of big-name signings, with former players including Ballon d'Or winner Kaka.