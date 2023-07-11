After Canada Open triumph, Lakshya Sen jumps seven spots to become world number 12 in BWF Rankings

On Monday (July 11), Lakshya Sen emerged on top of Li Shi Feng in straight games to win the Canada Open 2023, a BWF Super 500 tournament. It was a thrilling contest where the young Indian shuttler relied on his incredible speed and power to come on top of the reigning All England champion Feng 21-18 22-20 to clinch the title. Following this win, Lakshya has climbed up the ladder to take the 12th spot in the latest BWF Rankings.

Lakshya had dropped out of the top ten and later from the top 20 as well following his early exits from the Malaysia Open and India Open respectively, early this year. However, his position improved after a semi-final exit at the Thailand Open -- taking him back in the top 20 -- before a title win in the Canada Open saw him near the top ten.



After his memorable win over Feng, the 21-year-old called it 'one of the greatest comebacks' in his career. It is to be noted that he saved as many as four game points in the second game to grab a championship point.

After the match, Lakshya told PTI, "Coming into the Olympic qualification year, it was tough as things didn't go my way. So, this will be one of the good tournaments for me and playing the finals like that is for me one of the greatest comebacks." The Canada Open is the Indian star's maiden title after winning his first-ever gold medal during last year's Commonwealth Games in August. In addition, Lakshya is only the second singles player from the country to win a title this year after compatriot HS Prannoy's sensational triumph at the Malaysia Masters in May.

PM Modi lauds young Lakshya Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, lavished huge praise on Lakshya following his win over Feng in the Canada Open final.

"Congratulations to the talented @lakshya_sen on his outstanding victory at the Canada Open 2023! His triumph is a testament to his tenacity and determination. It also fills our nation with immense pride. My best wishes to him for his upcoming endeavours," PM Modi tweeted. Congratulations to the talented @lakshya_sen on his outstanding victory at the Canada Open 2023!



His triumph is a testament to his tenacity and determination. It also fills our nation with immense pride. My best wishes to him for his upcoming endeavours. pic.twitter.com/DqCDmNSbhk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2023 × Lakshya entered the Canda Open final on the back of a straight-game win over Japanese player Kenta Nishimoto. With wins over Nishimoto and reigning All England champion Feng, the youngster will be in good stead going into the US Open Super 300 badminton tournament, which kicked off on Tuesday (July 11). Needless to say, Lakshya will be desperate to retain the momentum going forward and break into the top ten sooner than later.

