AFG vs SL Head-to-head: World Cup 2023-Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka pitch report, weather update, live streaming

AFG vs SL head-to-head: Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will meet in match no. 30 of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup on Monday (Oct 30). The match is slated to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, Maharashtra at 2:00 pm IST.

Both teams have won two out of five games each so far in the tournament. They are coming in this game after two of the tournament’s favourites.

Afghanistan took on Pakistan in their last game, where they chased down the target of 283 runs in 49 overs with eight wickets in hand. Sri Lanka defeated England in their last game by eight wickets after chasing down the target of a mere 157 runs in 25.4 overs.

Ahead of today’s match, let’s take a look at the head-to-head record of the two teams in ODI matches:

AFG vs SL, World Cup 2023: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka head-to-head

A total of 11 matches have taken place between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in the ODI format. Sri Lanka has won 7 matches while Afghanistan has won 3 matches. 1 match ended with no result.

Total matches played: 11

Won by Afghanistan: 3

Won by Sri Lanka: 7

Match ended with no result: 1

AFG vs SL, World Cup 2023: Pitch report

The pitch in this game is expected to be highly favourable for the batters. Over the last five matches at this venue, the average first innings total has been a substantial 304 runs. Given the conditions, the team winning the toss might opt to field first.

AFG vs SL, World Cup 2023: Weather report

The ODI World Cup match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka is expected to have no interruption due to bad weather. The temperature is expected to hover around 20 degrees Celsius to 33 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is anticipated to be around 43-59 per cent.

AFG vs SL, World Cup 2023: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka probable playing XI

Afghanistan (AFG): IA Khil (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Ibrahim Zadran, R Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq

Sri Lanka (SL): K Mendis (C), C Asalanka, M Theekshana, K Perera, S Samarawickrama, D de Silva, K Rajitha, Pathum Nissanka, D Madushanka, A Mathews, D Chameera

AFG vs SL, World Cup 2023: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match details

Match: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Match 30, World Cup 2023

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, Maharashtra

Date & Time: Monday, October 30, 2:00 pm IST

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE