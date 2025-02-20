AFG vs SA, Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: South Africa and Afghanistan will go head-to-head as they open their respective Champions Trophy 2025 campaign on Friday (Feb 21). The clash comes months after both teams had dream runs in the 2024 T20 World Cup with South Africa beating Afghanistan in the semis. Ahead of the contest between Afghanistan and South Africa in the Champions Trophy 2025, here are all the details.

Where to watch the Afghanistan vs South Africa Champions Trophy 2025 match on TV?

The Afghanistan vs South Africa Champions Trophy 2025 match will be telecast on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the Afghanistan vs South Africa Champions Trophy 2025 match Live Streaming online on OTT?

The Afghanistan vs South Africa Champions Trophy 2025 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Which stadium will host the Afghanistan vs South Africa Champions Trophy 2025 match?

The Afghanistan vs South Africa Champions Trophy 2025 match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

What time will the Afghanistan vs South Africa Champions Trophy 2025 match start?

The Afghanistan vs South Africa Champions Trophy 2025 match will start at 2:30 PM IST on Friday (Feb 21) with the toss taking place at 2:00 PM IST.

Champions Trophy 2025, AFG vs SA Squads

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran. Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch. Travelling reserve: Kwena Maphaka