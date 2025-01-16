India’s maiden outing in women’s futsal on the global stage ended in a 0-5 loss against Hong Kong in their opening Group B match of the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup 2025 qualifiers on Wednesday (Jan 15). In their first-ever match, the Indian team showed glimpses of promise with a spirited performance in the first half, trailing by just a goal after 20 minutes.

India lose on debut

However, the lack of experience caught up with them in the second half as they struggled against a more seasoned Hong Kong side, ranked 31st in FIFA standings. Hong Kong’s Cheung Wai Ki led her team to victory with a hat-trick. Wai Yuen Ting and Kung Yuet Charis contributed to the other two goals.

For the Indian girls, it was a momentous occasion despite the loss. Wide-eyed yet determined, they stuck to their game plan and showed flashes of potential. Khushbu Saroj worked tirelessly in midfield, while substitute Drishti Pant was impressed with her clever movement.

Goalkeeper Tanvi Vijaykumar was a standout, pulling off stunning saves as she faced relentless attacks from the opposition. India held firm until the 13th minute when Cheung Wai Ki opened the scoring with a deft strike. In the second half, Hong Kong’s experience proved decisive as they capitalised on India’s defensive lapses. Cheung’s skilful play and aggressive approach pinned India deep in their half, leaving them with few opportunities to test the rival goalkeeper.

India will look to regroup ahead of their next match against hosts Indonesia on Friday (Jan 17), at 14:30 IST. Meanwhile, Indonesia opened their campaign with an emphatic 11-3 win over the Kyrgyz Republic.