Adil Rashid, Tim Southee to Wanindu Hasaranga: List of all new additions for IPL 2021's final leg in UAE

The second and final leg of IPL 2021 is set to kickoff from September 19, in the UAE. The first phase of IPL 14 saw only 29 games being possible before the second wave of the novel coronavirus, in India, led to the tournament's indefinite postponement in early May.

Ahead of the final leg's commencement, there are a number of changes for many franchises in their respective squads. A plethora of players have opted out for various reasons, due to injury, unavailability for national duties, etc., and their replacements have been named. The likes of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have named some replacement players and will bank on them to go the distance in the second-half of IPL 14.

Here's the list of new additions for IPL 2021's final leg:

Injured/Replaced Player Team Replacement Player Adam Zampa RCB Wanindu Hasaranga Kane Richardson RCB George Garton Finn Allen PBKS Tim David Jofra Archer RR Glenn Phillips Andrew Tye RR Tabraiz Shamsi Riley Meredith PBKS Nathan Ellis Jhye Richardson PBKS Adil Rashid Pat Cummins KKR Tim Southee Daniel Sams RCB Dushmantha Chameera

Among them, the addition of the No. 1 T20I bowler Shamsi, England's ace spinner Adil Rashid and New Zealand's veteran speedster Tim Southee have made the maximum noise. On the other hand, it will be interesting to see how the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Glenn Phillips, etc. add to their respective team's strength in the remaining 31 games in IPL 14.

At the time of the tournament's indefinite postponement, Delhi Capitals (DC), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), RCB along with the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) occupied the top four spots, respectively. It will be interesting to see if the bottom-ranked sides start afresh and fight hard in the remaining fixtures.

CSK and MI will lock horns on September 19, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, to resume IPL 14.