Adam Gilchrist confident the current Australian squad could repeat 2004 heroics in India

Mind games have begun ahead of the Border-Gavaskar trophy and it is former Australian players that are preparing the pitch. Adam Gilchrist, one of the finest wicketkeeper batters to have graced the sport in the last 20 years on Tuesday said Australia could outmuscle India in the upcoming series.

Gilchrist compared the current squad to the one that won the Test series in India, way back in 2004.

"I think they'll do it (win the series). I really do. I think they've got a squad and final XI that will have a lot of similarities to the team we rolled with in 2004," Gilchrist was quoted as saying by Fox sports.

"So often teams go to India hoping to unveil some new spinner that's going to come in and adapt and bedazzle in India, it doesn't really happen."

The 51-year-old added that the Australian team needed to swallow its pride when facing India in India. He said a defensive approach was required initially to be successful in Indian conditions.

"Attack the stumps right from ball one. Swallow your pride a bit, be defensive to be aggressive...Start with one slip, start with a catching mid-wicket, put fielders out on the boundary to nullify the boundary option, but keep a couple of catchers in place, either at short cover or short mid-wicket - and just be patient."

Gilchrist suggested that Australia go with three seamers alongside offspinner Nathon Lyon to achieve desired success in the sub-continental conditions.

"What we tried to change with our mentality back then -- and I'd be interested to see if the Australians do it this time -- is don't go searching and just rolling spinners out there.

Pat Cummins-led side will be attempting to seek revenge from India which has managed to win the last three Border Gavaskar trophies, with two coming in Australia's own backyard.

