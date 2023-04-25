Achraf Hakimi's wife Hiba Abouk demands WHOPPING amount in divorce lawsuit

Despite this shocking twist, Abouk's legal team has demanded a whopping 10 million euros as opposed to Hakimi's offer of only two million. As per La Vanguardia, the actress has also decided to file a lawsuit against the PSG star for fraud and mismanagement of their marital assets. Thus, the divorce case between Hakimi and Abouk continues to become uglier with each passing day.

The divorce proceedings between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Achraf Hakimi and actress Hiba Abouk took a shocking turn when the latter discovered that the former Real Madrid footballer's entire fortune was in his mother's name. After the footballer was accused of sexually abusing a young girl in Paris, Abouk decided to end the relationship and asked for a divorce settlement. However, with his fortune being in his mother's name, Abouk was completely taken aback.

What did Hakimi's mother say?

"My son did not inform me of the transfer of his fortune. If he has taken any action to protect himself, I have no knowledge of it," Hakimi's mother stated as quoted by Marca. "But... what is the problem if it were true? If my son doesn't do that, he won't be able to get rid of that woman," she added.

On the other hand, Abouk also opened up on her divorce case in an interview to Elle magazine.

The actress said, "There are days when I'm fine and others when you have to know how to deal with the blows and make decisions that are sometimes complicated. That can throw you off balance a bit. When you separate, you restructure your life, although it's no big deal either and you must take the pressure off."

She added, "I left home with one hand in front and one hand behind. Without the support of my family. But I had to do it, because my environment was not going to allow me to grow or to be free. It was either my life or theirs, and I decided to fight for myself. I have zero attachment to material things."