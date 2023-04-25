Saudi lawyer calls for Cristiano Ronaldo's deportation after Al-Nassr star's indecent gesture

Cristiano Ronaldo's stint at Al-Nassr continues to make heads turn. While he has been on a goal-scoring spree for the Riyadh-based club, the Portugal star didn't have a great outing in his side's clash versus Al-Halil at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh early this month. While his side lost 2-0, Ronaldo was slammed for his WWE-inspired foul.

Ronaldo was found guilty of hauling Al-Halil's Gustavo Cuellar to the ground in a headlock and, surprisingly, escaped with a yellow card. After the team's loss, the rival fans tried to get under the skin of Ronaldo. They even chanted Lionel Messi's name to tease the Portuguese striker. While walking down the tunnel, it appeared as if Ronaldo grabbed his crotch and pointed it towards the fans.

He tweeted saying, "I don’t follow sport. Even if the crowd provoked Ronaldo, he didn’t know how to react. Cristiano’s behaviour is a crime. An indecent public act, which is one of the crimes that allows for arrest and deportation if committed by a foreigner."

The 38-year-old Ronaldo has already broken a Saudi Arabian law as he is currently living with his partner Georgina Rodriguez even though they have not tied the knot yet.

Talking about Ronaldo's run for Al-Nassr, he has found the back of the net on 11 occasions for his new club in 12 appearances across all competitions. However, Al-Nassr's loss to Al-Halil has seen them fall behind in the Saudi Pro League title race.