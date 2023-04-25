Saudi lawyer calls for Cristiano Ronaldo's deportation after Al-Nassr star's indecent gesture
A Saudi lawyer has called for Cristiano Ronaldo's deportation after Al-Nassr star's indecent gesture during the club's match versus Al-Halil.
Cristiano Ronaldo's stint at Al-Nassr continues to make heads turn. While he has been on a goal-scoring spree for the Riyadh-based club, the Portugal star didn't have a great outing in his side's clash versus Al-Halil at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh early this month. While his side lost 2-0, Ronaldo was slammed for his WWE-inspired foul.
Ronaldo was found guilty of hauling Al-Halil's Gustavo Cuellar to the ground in a headlock and, surprisingly, escaped with a yellow card. After the team's loss, the rival fans tried to get under the skin of Ronaldo. They even chanted Lionel Messi's name to tease the Portuguese striker. While walking down the tunnel, it appeared as if Ronaldo grabbed his crotch and pointed it towards the fans.
Sharing the video, a Saudi lawyer has called for Ronaldo's deportation from the country for his indecent gesture for the Al-Halil fans.
He tweeted saying, "I don’t follow sport. Even if the crowd provoked Ronaldo, he didn’t know how to react. Cristiano’s behaviour is a crime. An indecent public act, which is one of the crimes that allows for arrest and deportation if committed by a foreigner."
The 38-year-old Ronaldo has already broken a Saudi Arabian law as he is currently living with his partner Georgina Rodriguez even though they have not tied the knot yet.
Talking about Ronaldo's run for Al-Nassr, he has found the back of the net on 11 occasions for his new club in 12 appearances across all competitions. However, Al-Nassr's loss to Al-Halil has seen them fall behind in the Saudi Pro League title race.
On Monday (April 24), Al-Nassr was knocked out in the King Cup semi-finals as a ten-man Al-Wehda defeated them 1-0. During the match, the Portuguese star appeared to be angry and animated at a support staff.