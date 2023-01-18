AC Milan vs Inter Milan live streaming: How to watch Supercoppa Italian final live stream & broadcast details
AC Milan vs Inter Milan live streaming: The match between AC Milan and Inter Milan starts at 10:00 PM AST on Wednesday or 12:30 AM IST (Thursday). Scroll down if you want to know how to access the livestream/broadcast of the match in your country
AC Milan vs Inter Milan live streaming: The 2023 Italian Super Cup final will see AC Milan taking on Inter Milan. A Derby in the championship game is the best way to define a title. Similar to how the Spanish Super Cup was decided by a derby, the Italian Super Cup will be decided by a match between no less than the two most important teams in Milan (as well as two historically significant Serie A teams). Despite obviously not being as good as their Serie A championship season, AC Milan has had a respectable season. Their score is 38. Inter, on the other hand, puts everything on the line to win events like this Italia Super Cup.
AC Milan vs Inter Milan match details
The Supercoppa Italian final match will be played between AC Milan and Inter Milan on January 18 at 10:00 PM as per Arabia Standard Time (AST). As per Indian Standard Time (IST), the match will take place on January 19 at 12:30 AM (Thursday). The venue of the match is the King Fahd Stadium of Saudi Arabia.
How to watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan match livestreaming and TV broadcast in your country
In India, AC Milan vs Inter Milan Supercoppa Italian final match will not be broadcasted and livestreamed. Fans can only watch match highlights later. However, they can use VPNs to access foreign livestream services.
In other nations, following channels can be followed to watch the livestream and TV broadcast
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Brazil: Star+, ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro
Cameroon: StarTimes App
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN North
Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN
Egypt: STARZPLAY
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Iran: STARZPLAY
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Channel 5
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Japan: DAZN
Kenya: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Norway: VG+
Poland: Polsat Sport, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: Sports TV1, Sports TV Multiscreen
Qatar: STARZPLAY
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+
Sweden: Sports magazine Play
