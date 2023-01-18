AC Milan vs Inter Milan live streaming: How to watch Supercoppa Italian final live stream & broadcast details

AC Milan vs Inter Milan live streaming: The 2023 Italian Super Cup final will see AC Milan taking on Inter Milan. A Derby in the championship game is the best way to define a title. Similar to how the Spanish Super Cup was decided by a derby, the Italian Super Cup will be decided by a match between no less than the two most important teams in Milan (as well as two historically significant Serie A teams). Despite obviously not being as good as their Serie A championship season, AC Milan has had a respectable season. Their score is 38. Inter, on the other hand, puts everything on the line to win events like this Italia Super Cup.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan match details

The Supercoppa Italian final match will be played between AC Milan and Inter Milan on January 18 at 10:00 PM as per Arabia Standard Time (AST). As per Indian Standard Time (IST), the match will take place on January 19 at 12:30 AM (Thursday). The venue of the match is the King Fahd Stadium of Saudi Arabia.

How to watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan match livestreaming and TV broadcast in your country

In India, AC Milan vs Inter Milan Supercoppa Italian final match will not be broadcasted and livestreamed. Fans can only watch match highlights later. However, they can use VPNs to access foreign livestream services.

In other nations, following channels can be followed to watch the livestream and TV broadcast

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Brazil: Star+, ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro

Cameroon: StarTimes App

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN North

Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN

Egypt: STARZPLAY

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Iran: STARZPLAY

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Channel 5

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Norway: VG+

Poland: Polsat Sport, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Sports TV1, Sports TV Multiscreen

Qatar: STARZPLAY

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+

Sweden: Sports magazine Play

