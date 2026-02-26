/‘Abusing my son…,’ Defeat turns vile as Pakistan captain Salman Agha’s wife responds to online threats

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha’s wife, Sabba Manzer, responded to online threats aimed at her and her son following the national team’s loss to England in the recently concluded T20 World Cup Super 8 fixture in Kandy. Pakistan suffered a two-wicket defeat at the hands of England, which helped the Poms qualify for the semi-finals and push Pakistan to the brink of elimination. Their exit, however, is now imminent with New Zealand crushing Sri Lanka in their latest game in Colombo, leaving Pakistan with a bare minimum chance to cruise.

Pakistan barely looked convincing in this T20 World Cup edition. Despite playing in familiar subcontinental conditions, with Sri Lanka hosting all their matches, Pakistan narrowly won their tournament opener against the Netherlands before flooring the USA. After losing to India by 76 runs, their biggest margin of defeat against their arch-rivals in the competition’s history, Pakistan crushed Namibia by over 100 runs in their last league match.

Moving to the Super 8 stage, Pakistan’s first match against New Zealand was washed out due to rain, with the two teams gaining one point each. Against England in their must-win tie, Pakistan did challenge the Poms, but failed, as England beat them by two wickets, thanks to a record-breaking hundred by Harry Brook.



Although that loss pushed Pakistan closer to the exit than the semis spot, it turned vile as Pakistani fans took to social media to target team captain Salman Ali Agha’s wife and son, abusing and threatening them. Responding to this shock reaction from the countless cricket fans across the globe, Salman’s wife took to her Instagram handle, posting, “Sending me and my innocent son abuse is not going to win the World Cup Pakistani fans.”

Can Pakistan still qualify for the T20 World Cup semis?

Team Pakistan stays afloat in the T20 World Cup semis race despite Sri Lanka’s latest defeat. For them to advance to the next round, Pakistan must hope for England to beat New Zealand in their last Super 8 match, while also considering that the Men in Green will stand against the tournament’s co-hosts.

